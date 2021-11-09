REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of The Co-Op at Med Center, a 200-unit multifamily property located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, study areas, coffee bar and a dog park. Walker & Dunlop’s Scott Bray, Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray represented the seller, Urban Genesis, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as EAS Houston LLC, plans to implement a value-add program at the property, which was originally built as a hotel and converted to multifamily in 2018.

