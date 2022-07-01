REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Multifamily Property in Richwood, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

RICHWOOD, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of East Bank at Richwood Village, a 200-unit multifamily property located south of Houston in Brazoria County. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Pensam Capital, in the transaction.

