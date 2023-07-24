Monday, July 24, 2023
The Guthrie North Gulch features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts in Nashville.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 271-Unit Apartment Community in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of The Guthrie North Gulch, a 271-unit apartment community located at 600 11th Ave. N in Nashville. Russ Oldham of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, and Stephen Farnsworth, Hanes Dunn and Jessie Bland of Walker & Dunlop arranged Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the buyer, GF Properties. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed. Units at the property include apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park and a recording studio.

