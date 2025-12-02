Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 276-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of Raiders Walk, a 276-bed student housing community located adjacent to the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock. Developed in 1975, the community offers 196 units in one- and two-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include two pools, a fitness center and a clubroom. Chris Epp, Craig Miller, Matthew Chase, Holden Penn, Ben Sarna, Sarah Foronda and Naomi Bludworth of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Capstone Real Estate Investments, in the transaction. The buyer was PTLA Real Estate Group.