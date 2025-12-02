Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Raiders-Walk-Lubbock
Raiders Walk, a student housing community for Texas Tech University in Lubbock, totals 276 beds. The property was built in 1975.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexasWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 276-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas Tech University

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of Raiders Walk, a 276-bed student housing community located adjacent to the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock. Developed in 1975, the community offers 196 units in one- and two-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include two pools, a fitness center and a clubroom. Chris Epp, Craig Miller, Matthew Chase, Holden Penn, Ben Sarna, Sarah Foronda and Naomi Bludworth of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Capstone Real Estate Investments, in the transaction. The buyer was PTLA Real Estate Group.

You may also like

Younger Partners Negotiates Sale of Industrial Development Site...

TCGU Signs 10,412 SF Industrial Lease in Kingwood,...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 5,940 SF Retail Strip...

John Hancock Life Provides $80M Loan for Refinancing...

Marcus Partners, Rhino Capital Buy Boston-Area Industrial Portfolio...

Eastern Union Arranges $20.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

NAI Mertz Brokers Sale of 106,000 SF Industrial...

Urban Edge Partners Acquires 91,000 SF Retail Property...

Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 1.1 MSF Distribution Facility...