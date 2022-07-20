REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 402-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

A partnership between DLP Capital and Avid Realty Partners has purchased 7 Square, a 402-unit apartment community in Houston.

HOUSTON — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of 7 Square, a 402-unit apartment community in Houston. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center with yoga and spin rooms, a wine room and outdoor grilling stations. Walker & Dunlop’s Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The duo also worked with Mark Vinitsky and Harvey Pava of Walker & Dunlop to arrange acquisition financing through Voya Financial on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between DLP Capital and Avid Realty Partners. The loan was structured with a three-year term and  interest-only payments.

