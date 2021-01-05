REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 411-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Collection at Overlook in San Antonio totals 411 units. The property was built in 1984.

SAN ANTONIO — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of Collection at Overlook, a 411-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. The garden-style property was built on 16 acres in 1984 and consists of 31 two- and three-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, resident clubhouse, business center and a fitness center. Forest Bass and Matt Pohl of Walker & Dunlop represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Tom Toland and Matt Newton of Walker & Dunlop secured acquisition financing for the deal through Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Green Advantage program. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and five years of interest-only payments. The new ownership will implement a value-add program to upgrade units and meet Freddie Mac’s energy saving requirements.

