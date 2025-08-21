Thursday, August 21, 2025
Edge-San-Marcos
The Edge serves students at Texas State University in San Marcos.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexasWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 553-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas State University

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of The Edge, a 553-bed student housing property located near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. The community offers 173 units in a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, study rooms, a gaming room, resort-style pool, basketball and volleyball courts and a dog park. Chris Epp, Matthew Chase, Craig Miller, Holden Penn, Ben Sarna and Sarah Foronda of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, 29th Street Capital, in the transaction. Campus Realty Advisors acquired the property for an undisclosed price. BWE arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

