Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 769-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the sale of The Woodlands of College Station, a 769-bed student housing property located near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Completed in 2006, the community offers 276 units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, study lounges and shuttle service to campus. Chris Epp, Matthew Chase, Craig Miller, Holden Penn, Ben Sarna, Sarah Foronda, Naomi Bludworth, Will Baker, William Shell, Jonathan Schwartz, Michael Ianno, Sean Reimer, Mike Shropshire and Doug McDaniel of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Interwest Capital, in the transaction. Walker & Dunlop also arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.