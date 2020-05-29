REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Closes $44.3M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Community in Gainesville, Georgia

Communal amenities at Century New Holland include a dog park, car care detailing area, bocce ball court, picnic areas and grilling areas.

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Walker & Dunlop provided a $44.3 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Century New Holland, a 348-unit multifamily community in Gainesville. The property, which was built in 2018, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a dog park, car care detailing area, bocce ball court, picnic areas and grilling areas. The asset is located at 1465 Jesse Jewell Pasrkway NE, two miles north of downtown Gainesville and 57 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Centennial Holding Co. acquired the property from the undisclosed seller. Brian Moulder, Chris Goldsmith and Sean Williams of Walker & Dunlop represented the buyer in the sale transaction. Taylor Williams of Walker & Dunlop originated the fixed-rate loan, which features five years of interest-only payments.

