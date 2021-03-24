Walker & Dunlop Facilitates $164.5M Sale of Seniors Housing Portfolio in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Walker & Dunlop has facilitated the $164.5 million sale of The Mansions Portfolio, a portfolio of four Class A independent living properties in Atlanta. Focus Senior Housing Fund I LP, a discretionary investment vehicle that is managed by an affiliate of Focus Healthcare Partners LLC, bought the portfolio. Joshua Jandris, Mark Myers, Jordyn Berger and Brett Gardner of Walker & Dunlop represented the buyer in the transaction. Additionally, Russell Dey of Walker & Dunlop arranged three acquisitions loans through Freddie Mac. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

The Mansions Portfolio includes 559 independent living units across four unnamed properties located within 30 miles of one another. Some communities include restaurant-style dining rooms, fitness centers, landscaped grounds and in-unit washers and dryers. The communities are fairly new as they were constructed between 2016 and 2020.

Focus Healthcare Partners is a real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Chicago.