Walker & Dunlop Funds $17.8M Loan for Refinancing of Fort Worth Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Constellation-Ranch-Fort-Worth

Constellation Ranch in Fort Worth totals 324 units. The property was built in 2015.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has funded a $17.8 million loan for the refinancing of Constellation Ranch, a 324-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2015, Constellation Ranch features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, spa, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Stuart Wernick and Matt Newton of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Maryland-based RailField Partners.

