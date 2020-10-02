Walker & Dunlop Funds $17.8M Loan for Refinancing of Fort Worth Apartment Community
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has funded a $17.8 million loan for the refinancing of Constellation Ranch, a 324-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2015, Constellation Ranch features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, spa, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Stuart Wernick and Matt Newton of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Maryland-based RailField Partners.
