Walker & Dunlop Funds $17.8M Loan for Refinancing of Fort Worth Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Constellation Ranch in Fort Worth totals 324 units. The property was built in 2015.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has funded a $17.8 million loan for the refinancing of Constellation Ranch, a 324-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2015, Constellation Ranch features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, spa, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Stuart Wernick and Matt Newton of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Maryland-based RailField Partners.