Walker & Dunlop Hires Former Berkadia Multifamily Investment Sales Team in Houston

HOUSTON — Walker & Dunlop has hired a former Berkadia multifamily investment sales team to its Houston office that consists of Ryan Epstein, Jennifer Ray, Nathan Jones, Scott Bray, Leslie Ginzel, Lauren Ehlers, Jamie VanWunnik and Chris Cassidy. The team, led by Epstein and Ray, brings approximately 30 years of multifamily investment sales experience within the Houston market to Walker & Dunlop. Epstein and Ray have transacted more than $7.5 billion in apartment sales over the course of their careers.