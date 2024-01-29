Walker & Dunlop Named Top Fannie Mae Multifamily Lender by Volume in 2023

BETHESDA, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has been recognized as the largest Fannie Mae DUS (Delegated Underwriting and Servicing) lender by volume for last year, with $6.6 billion in multifamily originations in 2023. Additionally, Fannie Mae has named the Bethesda-based firm as the top producer for green financing and for student housing. Walker & Dunlop also took the third places amongst producers of multifamily affordable housing and as a producer for small loans.

Freddie Mac also recognized Walker & Dunlop as the third biggest Optigo lender in 2023, with a volume of $4.6 billion.

\“With rate cuts expected in 2024, and banks and other capital sources still reluctant to lend, it is our expectation that the need for GSE [government-sponsored enterprise] capital…remains strong in the coming year,” says Willy Walker, chairman and CEO of Walker & Dunlop.