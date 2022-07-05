Walker & Dunlop Negotiates $92M Sale of First Apartments in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in late 2021, First Apartments is a luxury mid-rise community in Miami’s East Little Havana neighborhood.

MIAMI — Walker & Dunlop has negotiated the $92 million sale of First Apartments, a luxury mid-rise multifamily community located in Miami’s East Little Havana neighborhood. Still Hunter and Kaya Suarez of Walker & Dunlop represented the buyer, Lloyd Jones, in the transaction. The seller, Premium Development, delivered First Apartments in September 2021. The community was Premium’s first project in the United States. Amenities include fitness facilities, a resort-style lap pool, business center, bike storage, an outdoor courtyard and a large dog park. Units range from studios to four-bedroom apartments and span from 578 to 1,790 square feet, according to Apartments.com.