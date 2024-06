FLORENCE, KY. — Walker & Dunlop has negotiated the sale of Legacy Living Florence, a 128-unit seniors housing community in Florence, just south of Cincinnati. Built in 2022, Legacy Living features independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed. Alex Vice, Joshua Jandris and Brett Gardner led the Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales team in brokering the sale.