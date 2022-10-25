REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Park Central Apartments in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Park Central features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubroom, fitness center and a sky deck with a heated rooftop pool overlooking Centennial Park.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Walker & Dunlop has negotiated the sale of Park Central, a 200-unit apartment community located at 220 25th Ave. N in Nashville’s Midtown district. Russ Oldham of Walker & Dunlop represented the unnamed seller and the buyer, Houston-based Dinerstein Cos., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Built in 2013 a couple blocks north of Vanderbilt University, Park Central features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubroom, fitness center and a sky deck with a heated rooftop pool overlooking Centennial Park. The eight-story apartment community also includes an adjacent parking garage.

