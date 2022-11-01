Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 314-Unit Trails at Timberline Multifamily Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

Located in Fort Collins, Colo., Trails at Timberline features 314 apartments.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of Trails at Timberline, an apartment community located in Fort Collins. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Trails at Timberline features 314 apartments, with an average unit size of 897 square feet.

Dan Woodward, Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Mark Grace and Trevor Fase of Walker & Dunlop structured the debt financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.