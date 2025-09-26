Friday, September 26, 2025
The French Quarter was built in 1997 and renovated in 2023.
Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 452-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Walker & Dunlop has negotiated the sale of The French Quarter, a 452-bed student housing community located near Auburn University in Alabama. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2023, the property features New Orleans-inspired architecture and offers 207 units in one-, two-, three- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a pool, lounge, student center, café, dog park, community green space and a fitness center.

Patrick Chisholm, Brian Malone and William Scott sold the property to Matt Genesio and Collegetown Communities for an undisclosed price. Chris Epp, Matthew Chase, Craig Miller, Holden Penn, Ben Sarna, Sarah Foronda and Naomi Bludworth of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller in the transaction.

Will Baker, William Shell and Mike Shropshire, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

