Walker & Dunlop Opens First Austin Office for Multifamily Investment Sales

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily finance firm Walker & Dunlop has announced the formation of a new investment sales team in Austin, which represents the company’s first office in the state capital. Managing directors Matt Pohl and Forrest Bass and vice president Spencer Roy, all of whom previously worked at HFF prior to its acquisition by JLL, will lead the team in the sourcing and execution of multifamily deals. The team will focus on Texas and markets in the Southeastern United States. The office is located at 501 Congress Ave and is open for business.

