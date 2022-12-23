REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Originates $20.9M for Refinancing of Two Assisted Living Communities in Nebraska

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska, Seniors Housing, Walker & Dunlop

Pictured is Oxbow Living Center, a 79-unit assisted living and memory care community in Ashland, Neb.

LINCOLN AND ASHLAND, NEB. — Walker & Dunlop has originated a total of $20.9 million in HUD refinancing for Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln and Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Walker & Dunlop’s Kevin Giusti and Mikko Erkamaa originated the loans in both deals on behalf of the borrower, MJ Senior Housing. Both transactions refinanced floating-rate debt and provided cash proceeds. Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care received a $13.3 million loan. The property is a 71-unit assisted living and memory care facility that was built in 2018 and opened in 2019. Oxbow Living Center received a $7.6 million loan. The property is a three-story, 79-unit assisted living and memory care community.

