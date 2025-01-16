Walker & Dunlop Originates $63.9M Loan for Multifamily Development in Johnson City, Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. — Walker & Dunlop has originated a $63.9 million FHA loan for the development of The Reserve at Johnson City, a 288-unit apartment development in East Tennessee. Located on a 14.4-acre site at 1084 W. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City, the property will serve as an addition to an existing 248-unit multifamily community that was delivered in 2015.

Keith Melton and David Strange of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing on behalf of the developer, TDK Cos. Upon completion, The Reserve will feature 12 three-story walk-up buildings comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a multi-level pool, outdoor kitchen with a gas fireplace, pet park, fitness center and a single-bay car wash and vacuum station.