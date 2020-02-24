Walker & Dunlop Partners with GeoPhy to Reinvent Multifamily Appraisals

Walker & Dunlop has entered into a joint venture with commercial real estate data science company GeoPhy to optimize the multifamily valuation process. The new appraisal company is called Apprise, and its goal is a five-day appraisal to accelerate the delivery of capital to real estate operators, Walker & Dunlop’s clients among them.

Brad Savage, MAI, CCIM, Chief Product Officer of Apprise, discusses the marriage of data and human expertise in Apprise’s approach to commercial valuation. Apprise’s proprietary platform acts as a co-pilot for its appraisers, making sense of complex datasets and streamlining manual processes. By producing more credible reports in less time, Apprise allows clients to make quicker, more informed investment decisions.

Watch the interview to learn how the program works and what it means for the industry.