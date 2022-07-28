REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Provides $105M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Community in Metro D.C.

Built in 1966, The Verona at Landover Hills previously operated as a traditional market-rate community but will now have income restrictions in place.

LANDOVER HILLS, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $105 million acquisition loan for The Verona at Landover Hills, a 727-unit multifamily community located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Landover Hills in Prince George’s County. Walker & Dunlop’s John Gilmore and his team structured the acquisition financing through Fannie Mae’s Multifamily Affordable Housing platform on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between Dantes Community Partners and the Urban Investment Group (UIG) within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Built in 1966, The Verona previously operated as a traditional market-rate community but Dantes and UIG entered into an agreement with Prince George’s County Department of Housing & Community Development at closing where new affordability restrictions were placed on the asset. The 30-acre property consists of 25 four-story apartment buildings with 91 separately addressed entryways. Units feature new stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry and countertops.

