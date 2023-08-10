Thursday, August 10, 2023
Park Chelsea is a 429-unit apartment building located in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. The property is part of The Collective development.
Walker & Dunlop Provides $108.8M Loan for Park Chelsea Apartments in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $108.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Park Chelsea, a 429-unit apartment building located in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. The borrower, WC Smith, developed the property in 2016 as the first phase of The Collective, a 1,138-unit apartment development. Brendan Coleman and Connor Locke of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing.

Park Chelsea’s amenities include a leasing center, 24-hour concierge, club room/game room, library, conference room and a garden room. Additionally, residents of The Collective have access to amenities across all three phases of the project, including indoor green space with an amphitheater, a full-size basketball court, outdoor singles tennis court and coworking space.

