Walker & Dunlop Provides $13.9M Loan for Sedgefield Apartments in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

by John Nelson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $13.9 million loan for Sedgefield Apartments, a 144-unit garden-style multifamily community located at 4755 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem. Brendan Coleman and Adam Johnston of Walker & Dunlop originated the Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, Elliott Properties.

Sedgefield was built in 1987 and features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, business center, dog park and tennis and volleyball courts.

