Walker & Dunlop Provides $13M HUD Loan for Refinancing of Skilled Nursing Facility in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $13 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Crown Point Health Suites, a skilled nursing facility in Lubbock. The property was built in 2011 and features 96 units. Kevin Giusti of Walker & Dunlop structured the financing through HUD’s LEAN 232/233(f) program, which provides long-term and reduced-rate financing for specialty healthcare facilities. The borrower was not disclosed.