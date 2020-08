Walker & Dunlop Provides $16.4M HUD Financing for Colorado Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford, Colo., offers 29 units.

ROCKY FORD, PAONIA AND GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLO. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $16.4 million in financing for three skilled nursing facilities in Colorado.

The borrower is Madison Creek Partners. The portfolio comprises Pioneer Health Care Center, a 29-unit facility in Rocky Ford; Paonia Care & Rehabilitation, a 28-unit facility in Paonia; and Glenwood Springs Health Care, a 29-unit facility in Glenwood Springs.

Kevin Giusti led the origination team. The HUD loans will refinance existing debt.

Renovated in 1964, Pioneer Health Care Center is the only Veterans Affairs-contracted facility within 80 miles. Paonia Health Care Center is a skilled nursing and memory care facility built in 1984. Glenwood Springs Health Care is the sole skilled nursing facility in its area, located less than a mile from its local medical center, Valley View Hospital.