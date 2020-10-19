Walker & Dunlop Provides $25.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Lehigh Valley Apartments

Bethlehem Farms Apartment features one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes for a total of 216 residences.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $25 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Bethlehem Fields Apartments a multifamily community located in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley region. The property features one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes for a total of 216 residences. John Banas, Kris Wood, John Wilson and Rhett Saltiel of Walker & Dunlop originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which was also structured with three years of interest-only payments. The borrower was Pennsylvania-based Boyd Wilson.