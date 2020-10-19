REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Provides $25.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Lehigh Valley Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem-Farms-Apartments

Bethlehem Farms Apartment features one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes for a total of 216 residences.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $25 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Bethlehem Fields Apartments a multifamily community located in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley region. The property features one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes for a total of 216 residences. John Banas, Kris Wood, John Wilson and Rhett Saltiel of Walker & Dunlop originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which was also structured with three years of interest-only payments. The borrower was Pennsylvania-based Boyd Wilson.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  