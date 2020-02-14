REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Provides $26M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Reserve at Johns Creek Walk include a 24-hour cyber café, 24-hour fitness center, conference room, pool, outdoor kitchen, pet spa, playground and a car care center.

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $26 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Reserve at Johns Creek Walk, a 210-unit multifamily community in Johns Creek. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments. The borrower was JLL Income Property Trust. The Reserve at Johns Creek Walk is situated on nine acres at 6215 Johns Creek Commons, 29 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta in north Fulton County. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and communal amenities such as a 24-hour cyber café, 24-hour fitness center, conference room, pool, outdoor kitchen, pet spa, playground and a car care center. Jim Cope and Benjy Krosin of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.

