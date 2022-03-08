REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Provides $302.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Connecticut Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

BETHESDA, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $302.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 10 multifamily properties totaling 2,268 units that are located in central Connecticut. The specific names and addresses of the properties, which have construction dates ranging from 1926 o 2008, were not disclosed. About 75 percent of the units have income restrictions that qualify them as affordable housing under FHA guidelines. Taylor Williams led a Walker & Dunlop team that originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based Beachwold Residential.

