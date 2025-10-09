Walker & Dunlop Provides $356.4M Agency Refinancing of New England Multifamily Portfolio

BOSTON — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $356.4 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 1,817 units in New England. The portfolio comprises Royal Crest Marlboro, a 473-unit property located west of Boston; Royal Crest Warwick, a 492-unit community in Rhode Island; Waterford Village, a 588-unit asset located south of Boston; and Wexford Village, a 264-unit complex in Worcester. The properties were all built between 1970 and 1974. Craig West led the Walker & Dunlop team that originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Harbor Group International.