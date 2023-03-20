Monday, March 20, 2023
Walker & Dunlop Provides $46M HUD Loan for Assisted Living Portfolio in Vermont, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

BETHESDA, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $46 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four assisted living facilities totaling 244 beds that are located throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. Woodstock Terrace and Valley Terrace respectively comprise 42 and 61 beds and are located in Woodstock and White River Junction, Vt. Wheelock Terrace and Windham Terrace respectively total 70 and 71 beds and are located in Hanover and Windham, N.H. Frank Cassidy of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing through HUD’s 232/223(f) program on behalf of the locally based borrower, Terrace Communities.

