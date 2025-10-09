Thursday, October 9, 2025
Walker & Dunlop Provides $47.8M Agency Loan for Mason Stuart Apartments in Southeast Florida

by John Nelson

STUART, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $47.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Mason Stuart, a 270-unit apartment community located at 4585 S.E. Federal Highway in Stuart, a city in Southeast Florida’s Martin County. The borrower was Raia Capital Management. Craig West of Walker & Dunlop originated the fixed-rate, interest-only loan.

Built in 2023, Mason Stuart features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a resort-style pool area, 24-hour fitness center with a yoga and spin room, an outdoor gathering pavilion, fenced dog park and multi-purpose walking trails.

