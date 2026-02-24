Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Parkstone at Knightdale features a fitness center, resort-style pool, playground and a pet wash station. (Photo courtesy of The Widewaters Group Inc.)
LoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Provides $50.5M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $50.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Parkstone at Knightdale, a 350-unit apartment community located at 1001 Park Commons Drive in Knightdale, an eastern suburb of Raleigh.

Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer and Jackson Irwin of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, The Widewaters Group Inc. Apprise, Walker & Dunlop’s independent third-party appraisal platform, appraised the transaction.

Parkstone at Knightdale features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a fitness center, resort-style pool, playground, pet wash station, resident storage units and an outdoor lounge with a grilling station.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 108-Unit Alto...

Redfearn Capital, TPG Angelo Gordon Close $150M Refinancing...

Creative Contractors Begins $13.5M Restoration of 100-Year-Old Tampa...

Colliers Arranges 69,408 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on $145M Multifamily Project...

CBRE Negotiates $56M Sale of Annin Lofts Apartments...

Gantry Arranges $48.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $42.6M in Financing for Three...

Thorofare Capital Provides $22M in Financing for Office-to-Residential...