Walker & Dunlop Provides $50.5M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Metro Raleigh

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $50.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Parkstone at Knightdale, a 350-unit apartment community located at 1001 Park Commons Drive in Knightdale, an eastern suburb of Raleigh.

Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer and Jackson Irwin of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, The Widewaters Group Inc. Apprise, Walker & Dunlop’s independent third-party appraisal platform, appraised the transaction.

Parkstone at Knightdale features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a fitness center, resort-style pool, playground, pet wash station, resident storage units and an outdoor lounge with a grilling station.