Walker & Dunlop Provides $51.9M HUD Construction Loan for Apartment Complex in Downtown Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $51.9 million construction loan to Spring Bay Property Co. and RCP Cos. for Eclipse at CityCentre, a planned five-story, 278-unit apartment complex in downtown Huntsville. Walker & Dunlop provided the loan through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 221(d)(4) construction program, which includes both construction and permanent financing in a single loan. The two-year term for the construction period is followed by a 40-year, fully amortizing, fixed-rate loan. The property is situated within an Opportunity Zone, meaning the developers are required to hold the asset for at least 10 years in order to not pay capital gains on the investment. Keith Melton, David Strange, Livingston Hessam and Jeremy Pino of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the borrowers.

Once complete, Eclipse at CityCentre will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The majority of the apartments will feature private balconies. Community amenities will include a heated pool, fitness center, pet walking and grooming area, grilling areas, outdoor fire pit and views of Big Spring Park. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

Eclipse at CityCentre will sit atop 18,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and is part of CityCentre at Big Spring, a master-planned project being developed by RCP Cos.