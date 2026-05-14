Walker & Dunlop Provides $53.7M Agency Refinancing for Student Housing Community in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $53.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of OnShore, a 636-bed student housing community located near Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. Delivered in 2020, the community offers 210 units alongside shared amenities including a fitness center, study areas, an infinity pool and a flight simulator.

Will Baker, Mike Shropshire, William Shell and Doug McDaniel of Walker & Dunlop originated the seven-year, floating-rate loan with a four-year interest-only period on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between L3 Campus and Aureon Partners. Austin Kinn of TSB Capital Advisors also consulted on the transaction on behalf of the borrower.