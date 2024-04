ASTON, PA. — Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners has provided $6.2 million in equity for a 100,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located at 48 Chichester Ave. in Aston, a western suburb of Philadelphia. According to LoopNet Inc., the project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 10 exterior dock doors and 2,500 square feet of office space. The name of the developer was not disclosed.