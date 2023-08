BOUND BROOK, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $6.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Vibe, a 28-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bound Brook. The 10-year, interest-only loan retires existing construction debt. The Vibe offers 12 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments. The borrower was New Jersey-based Reynolds Asset Management.