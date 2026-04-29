Walker & Dunlop Provides $60.2M Agency Loan for Apartment Community in Brandon, Florida

BRANDON, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $60.2 million Freddie Mac loan for 2211 Grand Isle Apartment Homes, a 390-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 2211 Grand Isle Drive in Brandon, a southeastern suburb of Tampa.

Stephen West, Matthew Wallach and Walker Layne of Walker & Dunlop originated the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Providence Real Estate. Apprise, Walker & Dunlop’s independent third-party appraisal platform, appraised the transaction.

Built in 1999, 2211 Grand Isle Apartment Homes offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, car care center and a pool with poolside cabanas.