Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Provides $60.2M Agency Loan for Apartment Community in Brandon, Florida

by John Nelson

BRANDON, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $60.2 million Freddie Mac loan for 2211 Grand Isle Apartment Homes, a 390-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 2211 Grand Isle Drive in Brandon, a southeastern suburb of Tampa.

Stephen West, Matthew Wallach and Walker Layne of Walker & Dunlop originated the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Providence Real Estate. Apprise, Walker & Dunlop’s independent third-party appraisal platform, appraised the transaction.

Built in 1999, 2211 Grand Isle Apartment Homes offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, car care center and a pool with poolside cabanas.

You may also like

Bonaventure Senior Living Underway on New Community in...

McHugh, Powers & Sons Break Ground on 12-Story...

Matan Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Spec Industrial...

Lument Provides $21.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Newmark Arranges 40,124 SF Office Lease at 1375...

Tavistock Signs Four Retailers at Lake Nona West...

MassHousing Provides $17.8M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Dwight Capital Provides $110M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing...

Provident Industrial Acquires 2.5 MSF Portfolio in Metro...