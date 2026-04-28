Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Optima Verdana was built in 2023. (Image courtesy of Michael Duerinckx)
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

Walker & Dunlop Provides $60M in Financing for Multifamily Community in Wilmette, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WILMETTE, ILL. — Walker & Dunlop has provided nearly $60 million in construction take-out financing for Optima Verdana, a luxury multifamily community in Wilmette developed by Optima. Dave Hendrickson, Pat Modig, Jonathan Paine, Mo Beler, Will Crittenberger and Philippe LaPointe of Walker & Dunlop originated the Freddie Mac loan, which features a fixed interest rate and interest-only payments. Completed in 2023, Optima Verdana features 100 apartment units and 5,900 square feet of retail space. Residences average 1,499 square feet.

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