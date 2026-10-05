Walker & Dunlop Provides $75M Refinancing of 23-Story Multifamily Tower in Metro Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $75 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance EVO St. Petersburg, a 220-unit residential complex located at 334 2nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer, Dustin Stolly, Michael Stepniewski, Michael Ianno and Cody Ela of Walker & Dunlop arranged the fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, FrontRange Capital Partners.

Delivered in 2023, the 23-story tower features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The community provides roughly 23,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, a pet play area and 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.