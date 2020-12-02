REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Provides $84.4M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Suburban Baltimore

Communal amenities at The Residences at Annapolis Junction include a saltwater pool, sundeck, fitness center, movie theater, 24-hour business center and car charging stations.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has provided an $84.4 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for The Residences at Annapolis Junction. Armada Hoffler, which delivered the asset in 2017, received the 10-year, non-recourse loan with three years of interest-only payments. Proceeds will replace existing construction debt that Walker & Dunlop also provided in 2018. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a saltwater pool, sundeck, fitness center, movie theater, 24-hour business center and car charging stations. The complex is situated at 10125 Junction Drive in Annapolis Junction, 18 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore. Dee McClure and Katie Runyan of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the Virginia Beach, Va.-based borrower.

