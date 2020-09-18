Walker & Dunlop Provides $87.4M Fannie Mae Loan for New Jersey Workforce Housing Portfolio

Grandview Towers, one of the three workforce housing properties in the portfolio, totals 91 units, according to apartments.com.

NEPTUNE CITY, RED BANK AND MATAWAN, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has provided an $87.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 792-unit workforce housing portfolio located in northern and coastal New Jersey. The portfolio includes Brighton Arms Apartments in Neptune City; Grandville Towers in Red Bank; and Tree Haven Apartments in Matawan. John Banas, Kris Wood, John Wilson and Rhett Saltiel of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, The PRC Group.