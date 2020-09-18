Walker & Dunlop Provides $87.4M Fannie Mae Loan for New Jersey Workforce Housing Portfolio
NEPTUNE CITY, RED BANK AND MATAWAN, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has provided an $87.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 792-unit workforce housing portfolio located in northern and coastal New Jersey. The portfolio includes Brighton Arms Apartments in Neptune City; Grandville Towers in Red Bank; and Tree Haven Apartments in Matawan. John Banas, Kris Wood, John Wilson and Rhett Saltiel of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, The PRC Group.
