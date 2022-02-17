Walker & Dunlop Provides Loan for Refinancing of 323-Unit Multifamily Asset in Stamford

STAMFORD, CONN. — Walker & Dunlop has provided a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of TMG Anchor Point, a 323-unit waterfront multifamily property in Stamford. The property was built on 17 acres in 2000 and includes a 72-slip marina. TMG Anchor Point houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 522 to 1,767 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, media room, theater room, indoor basketball and racquetball courts and concierge services. The borrower was New York City-based investment and advisory firm TMG.