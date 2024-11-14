Walker & Dunlop Secures $113M Acquisition Financing for Bay Area Multifamily Community

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $113 million in financing on behalf of Acacia Capital for the acquisition of 299 Franklin, a Class A multifamily property located at 299 Franklin St. in Redwood City. Jeff Burns, Chris Botsford, Rene Alvarez, Jeff Conahan and Matt DeMarche of Walker & Dunlop Multifamily Finance team arranged the financing.

Built in 2013, 299 Franklin offers 304 market-rate studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 11 direct-access townhomes, with an average unit size of 845 square feet. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, swimming pool and spa deck, business and resident lounges, bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging stations.