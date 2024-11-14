Thursday, November 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
299-Franklin-St-Redwood-City-CA
Located in Redwood City, Calif., 299 Franklin offers 304 market-rate apartments, a rooftop deck, fitness center, swimming pool and spa deck and business and resident lounges.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Walker & Dunlop Secures $113M Acquisition Financing for Bay Area Multifamily Community

by Amy Works

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $113 million in financing on behalf of Acacia Capital for the acquisition of 299 Franklin, a Class A multifamily property located at 299 Franklin St. in Redwood City. Jeff Burns, Chris Botsford, Rene Alvarez, Jeff Conahan and Matt DeMarche of Walker & Dunlop Multifamily Finance team arranged the financing.

Built in 2013, 299 Franklin offers 304 market-rate studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 11 direct-access townhomes, with an average unit size of 845 square feet. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, swimming pool and spa deck, business and resident lounges, bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

You may also like

NRP Group Completes 318-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...

AOG Living Breaks Ground on 168-Unit Active Adult...

BWE Arranges $260M Loan for Refinancing of National Multifamily...

Rockefeller Group Completes 259,951 SF Distribution Center in...

KPR Centers Receives $33.9M in Financing to Acquire...

Colliers Mortgage Arranges $34.6M Acquisition Loan for Student...

CBRE Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Medical Office Building...

MedProperties Buys 44,659 SF Medical Office Building in...

JLL Arranges $32M Loan for Refinancing of 15-Story...