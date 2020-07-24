Walker & Dunlop Secures $23M Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Walker & Dunlop has provided a $23 million Freddie Mac permanent financing loan for The Reveal, a 150-unit affordable housing community in eastern New Orleans. Upon completion, The Reveal will offer one- through four-bedroom floor plans, each with a balcony. Communal amenities will include conference rooms, a community room, fitness center and a therapy room. The community will also feature a 1,745-square-foot business incubator, which caters residents wanting to launch their own businesses. Heather Olson of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the developer, Commonwealth Cos. National Equity Fund is an equity partner with the developer. Sterling Bank, the Louisiana Housing Corp. and the Housing Authority of New Orleans are providing additional funding. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.