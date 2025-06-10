Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at The Massell include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, grilling stations and a pet park.
GeorgiaLoansMultifamilySoutheastWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Secures $33M Refinancing for Massell Apartments in Cartersville, Georgia

by John Nelson

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Walker & Dunlop has secured a $33 million loan for the refinancing of The Massell, a newly delivered apartment community located at 1230 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville, a northwest suburb of Atlanta.

Stephen Farnsworth and Hanes Dunn led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the loan through ACRE on behalf of the borrowers, Norhaven Partners and Coro Realty. The non-recourse loan features a floating interest rate, five-year term and full-term interest-only payments.

The Massell is a 210-unit, garden-style community that features a clubhouse with a coworking area, 24/7 fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, grilling stations and a pet park.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges $53.5M Refinancing for Blue Origin-Occupied Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 135,049 SF...

ShopOne, Partners Purchase Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in...

JLL Arranges $140M Loan for Refinancing of Long...

Rockpoint Begins Leasing 298-Unit Declan Apartments in Weehawken,...

R.D. Olson, MBK Rental Living Begin Construction on...

Interra Realty Arranges Sale of 102-Unit Multifamily Portfolio...

Tariffs Make ‘Challenging Deals Even More Challenging’ for...

CONAM Group Acquires 325-Unit Maxwell Apartments in Frisco