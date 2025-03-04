Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Walker & Dunlop Secures $34.8M Construction Loan for Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $34.8 million in construction financing for 4301 Vermont, an affordable housing development in Los Angeles. Chris Montes of Walker & Dunlop secured the loan on behalf of the client, SoLa, and identified the lender as ACORE Capital. The five-story multifamily complex will offer 188 affordable residences at 4301 Vermont Ave. Approximately 80 percent of the units will be designated for low-income residents, while 20 percent will be reserved for moderate-income residents. The project will feature prefabricated modular units supplied by Model Z, a subsidiary of SoLa Impact.

