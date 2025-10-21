Walker & Dunlop Secures $40.5M Construction Financing for Affordable Seniors Development in Metro D.C.

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $40.5 million in debt and equity for the construction of The Highlands, an affordable seniors housing development in Hyattsville, about seven miles east of downtown Washington, D.C. The borrower is a partnership between Community Housing Initiative Inc. and First Baptist Church of Highland Park.

P.J. McDevitt of Walker & Dunlop originated the debt, which comprised an unfunded forward Freddie Mac TEL that Walker & Dunlop will service. The permanent loan is structured as a 30-month forward commitment with a 15-year term and 40-year amortization schedule. Macy Kisilinsky of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt placement and equity syndication, a $12.3 million 4 percent LIHTC equity investment with United Bank. Prince George’s County Housing Investment Trust Fund and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will provide additional subordinate financing.

Situated on the First Baptist Church of Highland Park campus, The Highlands will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be restricted to tenants age 62 and older. Five units will be reserved for households at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) while the remaining 132 units will be restricted at 60 percent of AMI. Planned amenities include a dog park, community garden, picnic area, salon and a fitness center.

The construction timeline was not released.