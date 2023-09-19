Walker & Dunlop Secures $62M Construction Loan for Revel Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has secured a $62 million construction loan for The Revel Apartments, a 360-unit multifamily development in Greensboro. Jamie Butler, Cliff Ayers, Nicole Brickhouse, Jason McFadden and Michael Bowles of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Collett Capital. The non-recourse financing was underwritten at a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Situated adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport, Revel will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with chef-inspired kitchens featuring fixed islands, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Amenities will include a lobby, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour package room, resort-style pool, covered outdoor terrace, lounge, business center, offices, conference space and a dog park.