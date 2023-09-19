Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Revel Apartments will feature a mix of 360 one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Secures $62M Construction Loan for Revel Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has secured a $62 million construction loan for The Revel Apartments, a 360-unit multifamily development in Greensboro. Jamie Butler, Cliff Ayers, Nicole Brickhouse, Jason McFadden and Michael Bowles of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Collett Capital. The non-recourse financing was underwritten at a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Situated adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport, Revel will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with chef-inspired kitchens featuring fixed islands, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Amenities will include a lobby, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour package room, resort-style pool, covered outdoor terrace, lounge, business center, offices, conference space and a dog park.

You may also like

Cordish Opens Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 16-Story Office...

CP Group Signs Two New Tenants at 3225...

Bull Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Two-Property Medical...

Multifamily Must Innovate, Adapt Now to Anticipate Resident...

Newmark Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 173,680 SF...

US Soccer to Relocate from Chicago to Atlanta,...

Geis, Stonemont Financial Complete 500,000 SF Industrial Project...

Canyon, NRP to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Community in...